CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog stolen from a home in Cutler Bay was reunited with his owner thanks to the help of good Samaritans.

Adriana Lay said the kidnapping of her dog occurred Monday afternoon in her Cutler Bay home located in the 8000 block of Southwest 185th Terrace.

Surveillance video from the night of the abduction shows a blue Chevy Malibu parking near Lay’s home. Her dogs, Pixie and Carboncito, slipped out of her home while a relative was loading her car.

Two men would end up playing with and holding the dogs.

The two would end up leaving Pixie behind, instead abducting Carboncito.

According to Lay, Carboncito has special medical needs as well as problems with his urinary tract. She says that without his medication, he could have died.

7News aired the story on Tuesday. Late Tuesday night, Lay received a call from the police station saying her pets were safe and sound after a passerby called in, recognizing the suspects after the video was posted on the dog owner’s social media.

“I am a woman of faith,” said Adriana Lay. “So, I did have faith. There was something inside of me that was telling me, ‘You are going to get him back, and he’s going to appear.’ This could not have happened without Channel 7’s involvement. I am truly grateful to everybody who had to do with this.”

Lay says Carboncito was in great shape.

Two suspects, identified as Franklyn Martinez and Yancarlos Carrion, have been located and detained.

Both face charges of grand theft and are currently being held with bond.

