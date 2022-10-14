MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens.

There was a felony police stop, just after 6 a.m., that involved a stolen car at the intersection of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue, Friday morning.

A man was seen getting out of the car as Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies, along with Margate police, surrounded the vehicle with their guns drawn.

According to the Miami Gardens Police Department, Margate police units responded to the area to assist Broward deputies. BSO pursued a stolen vehicle and requested Miami Gardens police assistance as well.

Officers searched the man’s vehicle and they did not find another person with the driver, but some tools were found in the trunk of the car.

The man is now in custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.