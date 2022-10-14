MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens after a man stole a car out of Broward County.

Just after 6 a.m., there was a felony police stop at the intersection of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue, Friday morning.

A man was seen getting out of the car as Miami Gardens Police officers and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Margate Police, surrounded a brown minivan with their guns drawn.

According to the Miami Gardens Police Department, Margate police units responded to the area to assist Broward deputies. BSO pursued the suspected stolen vehicle and requested Miami Gardens PD assistance.

Someone who worked nearby said he heard the incident unfold.

“It was pretty loud. I heard them say, ‘Put your hands up,'” said the worker. “I saw a van when I looked to my right ’cause I was in the cash register area. Didn’t hear any shots or anything though, so I figured he probably surrendered. I’m just glad no one was hurt because I was really close to the scene.”

After officers got the man into custody, they searched the man’s vehicle. They did not find another person with the driver, but some stolen tools were found in the trunk of the car.

