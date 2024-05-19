MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida kept feeling the heat this weekend after “feel-like” temperatures once again hit triple digits, but sweltering conditions were not the only thing on the radar.

The extreme weather caused hail to make a brief appearance in Coconut Creek on Saturday.

“That is crazy,” a woman is heard saying in cellphone video of the hail.

South of the county line, along the iconic Ocean Drive, locals and visitors dealt with even more heat and humidity.

“It’s too hot,” said a woman.

It was simply too much to bear for Ella from Cincinnati.

“It’s super humid, and it’s super hot. It’s, like, sticky and kind of icky,” she said.

Temperatures started in the 80s in the morning temps, but people said it felt unbearable.

“It was a little toasty,” said Dai Torain, who is visiting from Baltimore.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory.

Fort Lauderdale and Key West both matched prior records of 96 and 92 degrees, respectively.

“it was definitely shining,” said Ty Simms, who is visiting from Washington, D.C.

Temperatures have since decreased back into the 80s, with Vero Beach reporting 78 degrees Saturday night.

But while temperatures are expected to cool down on Sunday, the sun will still be beaming in the morning hours. During the afternoon, meteorologists are expecting heavy bands of rain to move across the region, especially in northern Broward County. There’s a 50% chance of some gusty storm coverage, and there is potential for small hail in Palm Beach County.

Officials in Miami-Dade County urge people to take extra precaution, listing several ways to beat the heat:

stay hydrated

wear some light clothing

try to stay in doors in cool air conditioning

avoid sitting in vehicles

“I just want people to be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion,” said Dr. Mushfeka Baker from HCA Florida Northwest Hospital. “If you start feeling nauseous, if they feel like they want to vomit or they get dizzy, or start experiencing headaches, palpitations, muscle cramping.”

Those are signs to drink water and take cover.

Torain and Simms said they’ve made sure to stay cool.

“I feel like the breeze from the current gave some wind and some air,” said Torain.

For cafecito junkies, experts have some bad news. They advise against drinking coffee in the extreme heat since it can cause dehydration.

