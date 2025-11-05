MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Incumbent Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner has won a second term, defeating City Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez.

According to election data, Meiner won 51% of the vote while Rosen Gonzalez won 49%.

Hours before votes were counted, Meiner told 7News he felt good about his prospects.

“We’ve done a lot of great work in literally less than two years — cleaned up spring break, crime is down, our homeless numbers are down, we’re getting parks open, infrastructure projects done,” said Meiner. “I’m really proud of the work we’ve done and we have to keep the momentum going.”

