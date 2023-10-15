MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As Israel’s war on Hamas rages on, an increased law enforcement presence continues to be seen at several synagogues and mosques across South Florida.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, local religious leaders said they are taking several precautionary measures out of an abundance of caution.

“We also ran a couple of drills with the congregation in case of an active shooter or a hostage situation,” said Rabbi Ariel Yeshurun with Sky Lake Synagogue in North Miami Beach.

Along with that, leaders in the Jewish community have also added extra guards and security procedures at their places of worship and schools.

“Of course, we take precautions. Of course, we are very serious about security, but at the same time, we will never stop coming together never stop gathering,” said Rabbi Jonathan Berkun with the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center.

Meanwhile, the prayers continue at Masjid An-Noor in Southwest Miami-Dade, with added security measures at their place of worship and school as well.

“Just for the community to be vigilant,” said Naveed Anjum with the Islamic School of Miami. “Islamophobia, and antisemitism are on the rise, and right now we’re subject to the hate equally.”

Local authorities took the opportunity to remind residents to stay alert.

“We want the community to remain vigilant, be aware of your surroundings,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “The same saying we say throughout the year: if you see something, say something.”

As of late Saturday night, police said, there have not been any direct threats locally.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.