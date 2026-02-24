MIAMI (WSVN) - The stepbrother of a teen who was found dead on a cruise ship in Miami has been charged with homicide, according to court documents.

This comes after his previous appearance in a Downtown Miami federal court in connection to the case earlier in February.

Eighteen-year-old Anna Kepner was found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship during a family vacation in November.

Her body was discovered under a bed inside a cabin.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.