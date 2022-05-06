MIAMI (WSVN) - Children at Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade are receiving a powerful boost to their education.

STEM centers have opened this week at three locations. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

The Cal Ripken Senior Foundation and Group 1001 partnered to make the centers a reality.

Officials hope the facilities will inspire the children.

“Our hope is that we start getting to them at this age,” said Travis Punt, the Cal Ripken Senior Foundation’s senior director of development. “Maybe it will build a platform for them where they’ll want to go into and be into those fields of study, whether it’s college or even post-college, be a scientist, a doctor or whatever it might be.”

Officials said they are also focusing on providing STEM training for Boys and Girls Clubs staff.

