MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Sweltering temperatures did not prevent residents and visitors from heading out to Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale Beach and other parts of South Florida for some fun in the sun and a spectacle in the sky this Memorial Day weekend.

Kids splashed in the water, others fired up the grill, and in Fort Lauderdale, car aficionados saw several vintage rides.

Temperatures in Miami reached 92 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, one degree away from the 2005 record. Temperatures remained in the 80s and low 90s throughout South Florida, with the heat index reaching 98 degrees in West Palm Beach and 99 in Naples.

Along the iconic Ocean Drive, spectators of all ages gathered to see some mighty aircraft from the U.S. armed forces soar above them as part of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show.

“I think it’s awesome, and we feel the patriotism from the sky,” said a man. “I heard them flying over.”

“Jet fighters were really loud. It was cool to see them that close and really close to the beach and the water, too,” said a woman.

“Quite astounding, especially when you saw the tankers going across with two helicopters ready to be refueled,” said a man. “Wow, that’s a bit dangerous, and parachutists. It’s quite exciting.”

The air and sea show is a national salute honoring American heroes.

Among those taking part in the event was U.S. Air Force pilot Michael Ling. He spoke with 7News on Friday.

“I’m an HC130J pilot, rescue pilot,” he said.

It was Ling and his team who saved the life of a 12-year-old boy on a cruise ship during the first weekend of May.

“So that just happened, and now we’re down here performing for the air show,” he said.

Beachgoers caught the fly-bys zooming through the air.

“This is amazing. You can see the power of the United States,” said spectator Cecelia Hernandez.

The weather cooperated during the day, but the situation changed in some parts of South Florida after sundown.

Storms that formed in the Everglades moved east, triggering a severe thunderstorm warning in parts of northwestern Miami-Dade and Southwestern Broward counties until 8 p.m.

Potential for showers on Sunday and Monday is low, 20%, and the heat index is expected to cause “feel like” temperatures to soar above 100 degrees.

Parts of Ocean Drive will remain closed off during the weekend, from Fifth to 14th Street. There are also road closures on Collins and Washington avenues. Officials advise those heading to South Beach to use rideshare apps.

For more information about the closures and options to get around the city, click here.

