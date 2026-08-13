MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - After days of searching, the statue honoring a South Florida boy who lost his cancer battle has been found.

The parents of Jakey Duque shared the update on Instagram, Wednesday night.

One of the pictures posted online shows the child’s mother, Karen Duque, holding the statue that went missing Saturday afternoon.

Jakey inspired thousands of people, who became known as Jakey’s Army, during his courageous battle with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. He died in June of 2020 at 5 years old.

The statue was taken from a memorial at Jakey Duque Park on Northwest 154th Street and 89th Avenue in Miami Lakes.

As of Thursday morning, it remains unclear whether or not anyone was arrested.

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