MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - After days of searching, the statue honoring a South Florida boy who lost his cancer battle has been found, leading detectives to arrest a man in connection to its theft.

The parents of Jakey Duque shared the update on Instagram, Wednesday night.

One of the pictures posted online shows the child’s mother, Karen Duque, holding the bronze statue that went missing Saturday afternoon.

Jakey inspired thousands of people, who became known as Jakey’s Army, during his courageous battle with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. He died in June of 2020 at 5 years old.

The statue, valued at around $8,000, was taken from a memorial at Jakey Duque Park on Northwest 154th Street and 89th Avenue in Miami Lakes.

Thursday morning, detectives confirmed they arrested Derick Coca as he was attempting to drop off the statue at another location. The 27-year-old faces a charge of third-degree grand theft.

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