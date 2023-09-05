NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami lended a helping medical hand.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski joined state leaders to present a $500,000 check to Saint John Bosco Clinic in Northwest Miami.

The clinic provides primary medical needs for children and adults without access to healthcare.

“As an elected official, it is our obligation to serve, and to serve the most vulnerable first,” said Republican State Senator Ileana Garcia, of Florida’s District 37. “By helping the underserved, we also help the greater community because this represents better help for the community at large,” she said. “It represents lower costs for our hospitals and emergency services.”

Saint John Bosco Clinic is located at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church and has been serving the area for more than 30 years, funded solely through the generosity of community partners, corporations and foundations.

