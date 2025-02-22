MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have provided an update in their investigation into a deadly boat crash.

The case involves Miami-Dade real estate developer George Pino, who will soon face trial for felony manslaughter after the 2022 boating accident.

The state and defense want to take a closer look at Pino boat because there are conflicting accounts about what caused the crash that sent everyone onboard overboard, and whether alcohol was a factor.

Investigators said 17-year old Luciana Fernandez died, and Katerina Puig, now 19, was left with lifelong disabilities.

Pino’s trial is set for July.

