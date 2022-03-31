MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A sexual assault case against a South Florida Lyft driver is now closed.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will take no action against 26-year-old Kevyn Rojas.

Authorities said they have closed the case due to contradictions in the evidence against Rojas.

Rojas was accused of raping a tourist from Texas while giving her a ride to a Miami Beach hotel, Feb. 27.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox