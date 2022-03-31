MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A sexual assault case against a South Florida Lyft driver is now closed.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will take no action against 26-year-old Kevyn Rojas.

Authorities said they have closed the case due to contradictions in the evidence against Rojas.

Rojas was accused of raping a tourist from Texas while giving her a ride to a Miami Beach hotel, Feb. 27.

