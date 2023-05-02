MIAMI (WSVN) - State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, along with a team of professionals, launched a campaign against human trafficking ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Rundle held a news conference, alongside other city leaders, including mayor daniella levine cava to emphasize a very stern message:

“And that is that human trafficking, the sexual exploitation of any kind, particularly our children and our youth, will not be tolerated. Not in our hometown,” said Rundle.

The racing event is expected to be one of the biggest turn outs of the year, when it comes to big events.

The Miami Grand Prix will take place this weekend, starting Friday, with the race ending on Sunday.

