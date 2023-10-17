MIAMI (WSVN) - A collaborative effort by state and local law enforcement is underway to address the issue of forgotten and potentially derelict boats in Biscayne Bay. The initiative aims to identify and contact boat owners before their vessels become a problem.

“If all boat owners take a few minutes out of their busy schedule to check on the condition of their vessel, we can all make an impact together,” said Miami Police Officer Oriel Tameron.

Crews from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Miami-Dade Police took to the waters on Tuesday, surveying boats that have been anchored and untouched for months, or even years.

“Assessing, removing and disposing of derelict vessels is often complicated, expensive and requires extensive resources,” said Tameron.

The focus is on enforcement coupled with education, offering boat owners an opportunity to rectify the situation.

“It’s enforcement but it’s an educational opportunity for those who are currently at risk,” said Chief Bay Officer at Miami-Dade County Irela Bague.

The concern is not only environmental but also economic, as some of these boats may contain fuel, posing a risk to the bay, which is integral to the local economy.

“Some vessels may contain fuel and hazordous materials which could lead into our surrounding waters,” said Tameron. “If left too long, the wreckage, after time, begins to break apart, creating widespread debris that threaten the marine, and coastal resource.”

“Biscayne Bay is our economy here in Miami-Dade County,” said Bague. “I implore everyone to do their part and really take advantage of what the state’s providing.”

To incentivize boat owners to take action, a state-backed plan is in place to cover the costs associated with removing these barnacle-covered boats from the bay.

However, the plan comes with a condition – owners must have a clean title.

“As long as they have a clean title and the vessel is deemed at risk, it can be removed at no cost to that owner,” said Florida Fish & Wildlife Officer George Reynaud.

The proactive approach seeks to prevent environmental hazards, protect the local economy and maintain the beauty and functionality of Biscayne Bay.

