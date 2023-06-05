NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department officers responded to the scene of a stabbing, Sunday night.

According to officials, a woman and her estranged husband got into a verbal argument before it escalated into a physical confrontation.

The man then stabbed the woman, her brother and another family member before he fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital, while the brother was transported to Hialeah Hospital. The other family member was treated at the scene.

Authorities announced a Be On The Lookout for 33-year-old Pablo Caballero.

