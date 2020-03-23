St. Thomas University waives SAT/ACT requirements for Fall 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - St. Thomas University announced Monday that they will be waiving SAT/ACT requirements for Fall 2020 admission amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes as the coronavirus has forced SAT and ACT testing sites along with schools across the country.

St. Thomas will now be test-optional, meaning students can include their SAT and/or ACT scores in their applications if they wish to do so, but the school will also take applications from students who didn’t submit their test scores into consideration.

“COVID-19 has greatly affected all our lives, in particular many high school seniors who are dealing with the idea that their college career may be affected by the virus,” St. Thomas University president David A. Armstrong J.D. said. “We at St. Thomas understand the obstacles they are facing, want to ensure them that they will still be able to pursue their degree and that circumstances out of their control won’t be held against them.”

The SAT/ACT waiver applies to both domestic and international students effective immediately.

