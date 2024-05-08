MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Franklin Mejias Castellanos, 24, achieved a lifelong dream as he walked across the stage at St. Thomas University to receive his college diploma.

“I always had the vision of this day,” said Mejias Castellanos.

Originally from Venezuela, Mejias Castellanos lost his limbs at age 12 after a trip to the US.

“I came for vacation with my family,” he explained. “After a week, I became very ill with bacterial meningitis. That changed my life completely.”

Despite his challenges, he has not only adapted, but excelled. Mejias Castellanos said his life has been “limitless,” becoming an Emmy winner, a motivational speaker, an author, and an accomplished athlete with five half marathons under his belt.

“The best thing to do is when were going through a lot of things in our life is to accept our path,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t want it but if we accept it, we can face it with the best attitude.”

His journey to obtaining a business degree with honors marks his proudest achievement.

“My main message is keep going,” he shared. “No matter what, wake up, be grateful with God and just keep going. That’s why I’m always smiling because even though I don’t have any hands or feet I’m grateful because I am alive.”

Mejias Castellanos plans to continue his education and possibly a master’s degree in business. His graduation day is significant not only to him but also for St. Thomas University.

In addition to celebrating its graduates, the institution is also observing a surge in enrollment numbers. The university has reached a record enrollment of 6,445 students, the highest since its founding in 1961. This shows a 50% increase from 4,302 students in 2018 and a 99% rise in undergraduate students.

