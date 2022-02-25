MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A church carnival has kicked off in Miami Shores.

St. Rose of Lima Church kicked off its 67th annual festival at the Catholic parish, located along the 400 block of Northeast 105th Street, on Friday.

The event features food, rides and even a silent auction.

“The carnival is a great community event here in Miami Shores, and a great fundraiser and community event for our parish, St. Rose of Lima,” said parishioner Douglas Romanick. “A lot of people come back for the carnival specifically, especially alumni or people who have lived in the Shores for a long time and have fond memories of our carnival.”

The carnival runs through Sunday.

