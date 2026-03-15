FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - St. Patrick’s Day celebrations took place across South Florida, bringing festivities and fun to attendees through parades in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Gables.

The parade in Fort Lauderdale brought bagpipers, marching bands and floats.

People from across the country attended the parade.

“We’re from Ohio, we came all the way from Ohio for this amazing parade,” said an attendee.

“It’s a great day to feel lucky, it’s a great way to be happy, blue skies, great way to celebrate community, what could be better than that?” said another attendee.

Crowds packed the streets of Coral Gables for the annual John Martin’s St. Patrick’s Street Festival along Miracle Mile

Eventgoers celebrated with food, drinks, and live music

“Definitely the music and the food, I’m very excited for, and the drinks,” said an eventgoer.

“I think it’s just the support, seeing that somewhere like Miami has an Irish festival, I think it’s very cool,” said another eventgoer.

The celebrations will continue across South Florida, with the official holiday on Tuesday.

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