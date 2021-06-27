MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The partial collapse of a condominium building in Surfside has brought the community together in shows of solidarity, and local churches are no exception.

Dozens gathered Saturday night at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Miami Beach to take part in a vigil for the victims and those families that have been affected by Thursday morning’s tragedy.

“Our community is very sad because we have some members of our community in that building, living there,” said Father Juan Dominguez with the church.

While some looked to show strength in the face of devastating loss, others looked to heal.

“We’re here for prayers, obviously, the word of God to bring the community together and let everybody know over there in the building that we’re here for them,” said one parishioner.

Crews continue their work at Champlain Towers’ South Tower, a few blocks to the north of the house of worship.

Inside the church, another kind of work continues: the work of the faithful. They hold on to hope that there will be good news for the families desperate to receive some.

When asked if a vigil means a lot to people, church member Juan Pineda replied, “It does, because it’s part of us.”

Dominguez said he prayed for hope, faith and peace, not only for the victims, but their family members.

