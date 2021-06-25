MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A church in Miami Beach is helping keep the faith for those affected by the Surfside condominium collapse.

A Mass was held for the victims of the tragedy at Champlain Towers South condos at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, located near Byron Avenue and 88th Street, Friday morning.

“My message is that we all may continue to work together, so that in working together, we may be able to help the needy and support our rescue teams and searchers,” said Father Juan Sosa.

Sosa said some of his own parish families who lived in the building are among the missing.

“Twelve actually live there, but 10 of them were not accounted for,” he said, “so I’m scared. I’m waiting. I’m praying.”

Another Mass will be held at St. Joseph beginning at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.