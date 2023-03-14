MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - On Monday, just before 7 p.m., a standoff occurred in Miami Gardens, which lasted for several hours before ending peacefully just before midnight. Although the case ended in Miami Gardens, the police have stated that it began in Hollywood.

The police had their lights on and sirens up at the scene as investigators focused their search on a nearby Pilot gas station.

The Special Response Team (SRT), which is a specialized police unit that handles high-risk situations, swarmed 166th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue. Crime scene tape surrounded the business while cruisers blocked off access to the area.

Video footage showed two black vehicles being towed away, a dark-model Chevrolet SUV and a pickup truck.

Despite the dramatic scene, no one was injured during the standoff. It is still unclear how the situation started and what it has to do with an investigation in Hollywood. The Hollywood Police Department has not released any information about the case or its connection to the Miami Gardens incident.

The aftermath of the incident left a gas pump covered in caution tape as there was a collision with one of the cars involved in the scene, according to the gas station clerk. The situation caused significant disruption to the surrounding community, with the police having to block off streets for several hours.

This is an ongoing investigation, and authorities are still piecing together the details of what happened. As new information becomes available, we will keep you updated.

