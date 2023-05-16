MIAMI (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on the entrance ramp to the Palmetto Expressway from the Dolphin Expressway.

On Tuesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol officers, along with firefighters, responded to the scene to assess the damage to the 18-wheeler that was seen hanging over the rail.

According to FHP, the tractor-trailer failed to negotiate the curve properly, causing it to lose control and collide with the guardrail.

Aerial video footage from 7Skyforce of the scene also showed the damage to the trailer as it hung on the guardrail of the ramp.

Minor injuries were reported.

As a result of the crash, crews had the ramp closed for a considerable amount of time as they clean up debris and remove the container.

The northbound ramp ha since reopened.

