SR 826 reopens in Hialeah after car fire shuts down all lanes

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Palmetto Expressway has reopened to traffic in Hialeah after a car fire led to the complete closure of the highway, causing major congestion.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the southbound lanes, before Northwest 122nd Street, just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Traffic cameras captured the vehicle after crews put out the flames, as well as backed up traffic.

Fire Rescue officials have not specified whether or not the blaze was the result of a crash or whether more than one vehicle was involved.

All lanes reopened at around 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.