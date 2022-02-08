MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A day after they were arrested, a group of unwanted guests returned to a building near Lincoln Road that has been deemed unsafe.

7News cameras captured the building, located at 1619 Lennox Ave., Monday evening.

Inside the building, area residents said, were several people who appeared to be squatting.

One of them did not seem pleased to see a news crew.

“Really breaking [expletive] news here on Miami Beach,” he said.

Neighbors said the situation has made them uneasy.

“I feel pretty unsafe, to be honest with you,” said an area resident.

A document states the “building has been condemned by the Miami Beach Building Department as it is unsafe due to the foundation sinking and collapsing.”

Police arrested 10 people Sunday morning. They were charged with trespassing.

But after being released on Monday, they made their way back to the unsafe structure. located steps away from the Colony Theater.

“I saw them today,” said an area resident. “All their stuff was in the parking lot, so they had all their clothes.”

At least one of those arrested, Eric Gospodarek, is no stranger to law enforcement or to 7News.

Last summer, he was arrested after he allegedly battered an elderly woman.

“A 74-year-old female cancer patient,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer during his bond hearing.

Police said he also attacked a doctor as he walked with his wife on Lincoln Road.

When 7News requested an interview from Gospodarek, he declined.

“[Expletive] off!” he said. “Do you want me to come over and [expletive] tell you how sure I am? Leave me the [expletive] alone.”

Monday evening, he and the others eventually left after a visit from officers.

“What’s keeping them from coming back?” said an area resident.

“It’s absolutely terrible. It just makes you think twice about walking around here at night,” said another area resident.

Regatta Real Estate Management, the company that, city officials said, is in violation for its property, did not immediately return 7News’ request for comment.

Gospodarek’s felony cases from last summer have been dropped, and so has a grand theft case after an arrest in September.

However, the gate to 1619 Lennox Ave. remained open, Monday night.

