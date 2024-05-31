MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida pizzeria is back in business after it caught on fire.

Square Pie City Pizza went up in flames on Tuesday and suffered severe damage.

While the restaurant in Miami is rebuilding, customers can still get their fix at their pop up that is set to open, Friday afternoon.

It will take place at around 5 p.m. at Freehold Studios in Wynwood.

The owner of the restaurant is not sure if it will be possible to reopen their previous location.

