MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring Break has returned to Miami Beach. As thousands of college students head to South Florida, Miami Beach officials are joining other districts in their efforts to put their crowd control plans into place.

“I grew up in Miami, so I know all about the spring break craziness,” said Ori Perez, who is visiting Miami Beach. “It was really bad, like, for some time. So it’s cool that the city is taking initiative and keeping people safe.”

Thursday night will kick off a month of high-impact measures on the weekends.

On the first, second and fifth weekends of March, visitors can expect $30 parking, a nearly $600 towing fee, and limited beach access on Ocean Drive.

On the third and fourth weekends, where crowds are expected to be the biggest, it will be even more strict.

There will be $100 parking fees as well as curfews, heavy police presence, street closures, DUI enforcements, security checkpoints, and no sidewalk seating.

Restaurant employees on Ocean Drive sang the benefits of the city’s enforcements.

“I think it’s for the right cause,” said Camila, a restaurant employee. “Because it can get wild and dangerous here.”

The restrictions, although tough, are set to keep residents and visitors safe.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said one woman. “Yes, a very good thing.”

“There is more police here,” said another woman. “Yeah, it’s good. It’s good.”

“Just make sure to be safe and, yeah, just be safe and do the right thing,” said Ori.

