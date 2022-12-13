MIAMI (WSVN) - Body Armor sports drink, The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, along with a former NBA star courted change for the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

They teamed up to refurbish the basketball court at the Hank Kline Club along Southwest 32nd Avenue in Miami.

The sports foundation was started in memory of former LA Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi and the organization is now traveling the country to improve children’s sports facilities.

“What we love about these courts is we’ve got their footprints from some of their favorite iconic shots we have one side that says Gigi’s side the other side is the Kobe side and we encourage the kids to really follow the footprints and literally play like Gianna and Kobe Bryant,” said Kat Conlon, the executive director of the sports foundation.

“You see all these kids right here of the boys and girls club after school working on their game getting great skills they got a brand new court to play on beautiful lights its covered so if the rain comes we good on that too just awesome to promote giving back and promoting kids being in sports,” said former Bulls and Duke star Carlos Boozer.

Children got the opportunity to work on their game as the Boys and Girls Club continue their work to spread positivity through sports and after-school activities for the youth of South Florida.

