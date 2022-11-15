HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey car that was stolen from the driveway of sports agent Drew Rosenhaus’ Miami Beach home has been recovered, and police confirmed they have made an arrest in the case.

7News cameras on Monday captured Rosenhaus as he walked toward his white Bentley coupe in a tow yard in Medley.

The sports agent said he’s grateful for the outcome.

“Man, am I glad we caught these guys,” he said.

Surveillance video captured the thieves approaching the luxury ride outside Rosenhaus’ home, Oct. 20. One of them is seen backing the Bentley through a front gate before speeding off.

7News aired a story about the theft later that day. Weeks later, Rosenhaus said, he got a call from Hialeah Gardens Police.

“‘I’ve got great news. I think I have your car,'” said Rosenhaus as he described the call.

Investigators said officers found the car at a Wawa gas station on Friday night.

“I am surprised. I figured, after three weeks, this thing was gone, it was overseas somewhere,” said Rosenhaus. “We’ve drawn attention to this crime, we got a criminal off the street. The guys they arrested has a long rap sheet.”

Police on Monday confirmed they stopped 32-year-old Adam Schult. They said the suspect was in possession of the Bentley, which had a plastic frame obstructing the tag.

Officers said they arrested Schult on third-degree grand theft and for driving a car with a counterfeit VIN number.

Miami Beach Police said Schult is not the unknown man seen on the surveillance video breaking into Rosenhaus’ property and driving away while the victim and his family slept. Detectives said they are still searching for the subject.

As for Rosenhaus, he said he is grateful for the detectives’ work and that a suspected criminal has been caught and cuffed.

“All’s well that ends well,” he said.

