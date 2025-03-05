MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Spirit Airlines is marking 305 Day by offering one-way flights starting at $30.50 from Miami International Airport (MIA) to select destinations.

The limited-time deal is available for bookings made Wednesday by 11:59 p.m. ET and is valid for travel from March 19 to May 7, with a 14-day advance purchase requirement.

Destinations included in the offer are:

Atlanta (ATL)

Boston (BOS)

Baltimore (BWI)

Charlotte (CLT)

Dallas (DFW)

Detroit (DTW)

Newark (EWR)

Houston (IAH)

New York (LGA)

Philadelphia (PHL)

Raleigh (RDU)

“Our MIA Guests looking to be reminded there’s no place like the 305 can fly in style with Spirit’s new travel options and save with our special 305 Day deal,” said Rana Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer at Spirit Airlines. “We have been South Florida’s hometown airline for over 30 years and are the go-to for MIA travelers looking for a great value and an enjoyable experience.”

Terms and conditions apply, including blackout dates on Fridays, Sundays and April 17-22.

