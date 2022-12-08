The Special Olympics Florida Race for Inclusion run is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Hundreds of people are set to hit the pavement for a good cause at Bayfront Park, Thursday.

The event is all part of Special Olympics Florida’s annual Race for Inclusion.

Nasif Ali and Andrew Savysky have a long history of running together.

They shared what this event means to them ahead of its 50th anniversary.

“I have been doing the Special Olympics for 19 years,” said Ali.

“I got involved in a community race, I came out with Special Olympics and with the executive team,” said Savysky. “They paired me with Nasif Ali and we began essentially a 10 year of running and training and being disciplined together.”

Nasif is no ordinary runner; he has some pretty huge accolades under his laces.

“In the year that we ran the Miami half marathon, he was able to complete that run as the first Special Olympics Miami runner who completed it in under 2 hours.”

“It keeps me going, it gives me speed, it gives me times, and it gives me strength,” said Ali.

Special Olympics Florida doesn’t just impact the lives of those who live here in South Florida alone.

“We are an incredible non-profit here in South Florida and throughout the entire state of Florida that really promotes inclusion and the power of, not just inclusion, but sports and how it can change the life of others,” said a woman with the organization.

The race begins at 7 p.m. today.

You can register online here or at the park before 5 p.m.