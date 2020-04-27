Special needs charity surprises local teens with birthday caravan

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A special caravan made its way through Southwest Miami-Dade to bring birthday wishes to four teens.

Friendship’s Circle, a charity that helps those with special needs, gathered volunteers and staff for the birthday parade, Sunday.

They headed to the homes of the special needs teens who were celebrating their big day.

The teens also had gifts delivered to them.

