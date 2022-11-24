(WSVN) - Outreach programs in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties are lending a helping hand this Thanksgiving.

The organization will be feeding the homeless community at 10 a.m., Thursday.

Both centers are hosting a special traditional Thanksgiving giveaway to anyone who needs a meal.

Special guests are expected to stop by these events, including Evander Holyfield, Diddy and South Florida rapper, Yung Miami.

The Broward Outreach Center is located in Hollywood at 2056 Scott Street and the Miami Outreach Center is located at 2020 NW 1st Ave.

