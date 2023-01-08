MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami will hold a special election to fill a vacant seat after a motion to appoint a new commissioner failed to garner enough votes.

Sunday afternoon’s city commission meeting ended with a 2-2 vote. The motion to have commissioners fill the District 2 seat left vacant required a majority vote.

Commissioners Joe Carollo and Alex Diaz de la Portilla voted against the motion, and Commissioners Christine King and Manolo Reyes voted in favor.

The District 2 seat was recently vacated by Ken Russell, who had to resign by state law because he ran for Congress last year. His term was up in November.

It will now be up to voters in District 2 to decide who will replace Russell. The election will be held Feb. 27.

Commissioners had met Saturday to discuss the matter, but that meeting ended with no decision reached. They had until Sunday to appoint a candidate themselves or call for an election.

