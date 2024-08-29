(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will honor the life of fallen, Special Agent Jose Perez, who died while on duty.

The ceremony will happen on Thursday morning, with a special salute for Perez.

He was a decorated public servant who received numerous awards and medals as well as having served in the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, and the U.S. Army.

Perez, 55, died after being hit by a car while on the job in 2022. He fought for his life in the hospital for two weeks after the tragic incident.

The driver was eventually charged with a DUI.

