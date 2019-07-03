Space debris spotted falling across South Florida sky

MIAMI (WSVN) - Early birds across South Florida were treated to a light show this morning.
A 7News viewer captured space debris moving across the night at around 2 a.m.
Many took to social media to share what they saw.
The National Weather Service in Miami said they are unsure of what the object might be.
The American Meteor Society said the object was possibly a Chinese satellite that launched in 2015.
Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office joked about the debris on Twitter.
—
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.