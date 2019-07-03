Space debris spotted falling across South Florida sky

MIAMI (WSVN) - Early birds across South Florida were treated to a light show this morning.

A 7News viewer captured space debris moving across the night at around 2 a.m.

Many took to social media to share what they saw.

The National Weather Service in Miami said they are unsure of what the object might be.

Good Morning and happy Wednesday! We've been receiving reports of some objects in the sky last night around South Florida and at this time we are unsure as to exactly what they were. We want to thank all of you for sending us your photos and videos. We appreciate it! — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 3, 2019

The American Meteor Society said the object was possibly a Chinese satellite that launched in 2015.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office joked about the debris on Twitter.

No, we were not invaded last night by Martians but we appreciate the level of confidence you have of us to stop intergalactic invaders. 🛸🛸🛸 pic.twitter.com/ziSw40vjlO — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 3, 2019

—

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.