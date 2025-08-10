SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dade Fire Recue responded to a fire in an apartment building in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday.

The incident happened in the area of Southwest 42nd Ave and 15th Street.

7News cameras captured smoke damage and char marks on the structure.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and it remains unclear whether anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.