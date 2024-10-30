MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida school is making sure students have a happy Halloween.

Southside Elementary in Miami held its 20th annual Boo Parade, Wednesday morning.

About 900 students dressed in their favorite costumes and walked along the streets in the Brickell area with a chance to celebrate the holiday a day early.

“Today we will have the opportunity to walk the community,” said Linette Tellez, principal of Southside Elementary School. “They will be trick or treating and being welcomed by business and community members.”

The students were escorted along the way by Miami Police officers to ensure that they stayed safe throughout the event.

