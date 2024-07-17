NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade have been closed due to a car fire.

The fire, reported just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, is at the NW 58th Street exit.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are on the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews put out the fire.

