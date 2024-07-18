NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The southbound express lanes of Interstate 75 at Northwest 186th Street are shut down following a tractor trailer fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area in Northwest Miami-Dade just after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

7News cameras captured heavy smoke and flames coming from the car on the median.

As of 5:30 p.m, cameras captured fire crews extinguishing the fire and looking for hot spots.

Two southbound general purpose lanes are also closed.

Debris, like tires and other pieces of the car, can be seen scattered all over the road.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

According to MDFR, no injuries or transports were reported.

