SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - With cold weather gripping most of the U.S., “Good Morning America” is searching for the best cup of hot cocoa in the entire country.

In Miami-Dade, you don’t usually think about hot cocoa, but with the dropping temperatures, the county is ready for some hot cocoa.

7’s Heather Walker shined the spotlight on Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami in South Miami, Wednesday morning.

Shop owners Isabelle and Susanna have some of the best hot cocoa, not only in Miami but in the whole country, and now they are in the running for a GMA contest where they could win some big bucks.

Up against some big competition, the shop’s owners said they are nervous but excited for the opportunity.

“A little nervous, but really excited,” said Isabelle.

The two sisters started the business together and wanted to bring a sweet taste of home to South Miami.

“We’re from Venezuela, we have absolutely really great chocolate in Venezuela, and we wanted to bring that to Miami,” said Isabelle.

And now they’ve not only brought Venezuelan cacao to South Florida, but they brought it to hot cocoa and got to preview it on GMA.

