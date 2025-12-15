SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Miami woman celebrated her 105 years on Earth, not just with her children, but her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and more.

7News cameras captured Rose Renaud as she pulled up in a vintage car to make an unforgettable entrance to her birthday party this weekend.

Who better to share what makes Renaud so special than those who know her best?

“This young lady is my fabulous mom, Rose Renaud,” Dorothy Jackson said.

Jackson, whose birthday was on Friday, is one of Renaud’s five children.

Her 105th birthday was quite the celebration. The dress code? Vintage, of course.

Kiana Loyd is Renaud’s granddaughter.

“She’s always been like a rock. She’s the matriarch of the family,” Loyd said. “She just brings so much life to everybody.”

Tiana Goldman is another of Renaud’s 17 grandchildren.

“She loves to sew. As a matter of fact, she put my sister’s wedding dress together,” Goldman said.

Renaud also has eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

“Anything I told her, if I told her I liked something, she would give it away,” Taisha Theard, Renaud’s great-great-granddaughter, said. “She was always looking for something to give to me. She’s like the most giving person I’ve ever met. She’ll take her hat, her shirt, off of her back to give to you.”

Loved ones came from as far as Nevada and New York, where she used to live, to join in the celebration of Renaud’s life.

Ninoska Etienne is Renaud’s great-niece.

“She’s always giving compliments, like always,” Etienne said. “And she’ll always let you know. She’ll give it to you raw also.”

“During the pandemic, she sewed masks because of her family all being in the health care industry, and being nurses and everything,” Renaud’s niece, Adrianna Sims, said. “She voluntarily sold masks so that everyone can have it during the pandemic.”

Jackson said she believes healthy living in Renaud’s native Haiti is the reason for her mother’s long life, but Renaud has her own top three.

“Number one, she never smoked,” Jackson said. “Number two, she never drank. And number three, she never drove a car.”

The outpouring of love on this day was the best gift of all.

“That’s a big surprise,” Renaud told 7News. “I didn’t expect that.”

Her family said the crowd that turned out to celebrate Renaud’s 105 years was a true testament to her character and her charisma.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.