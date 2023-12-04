SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Miami Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating 60-year-old Danny Draper.

According to police, Draper, who suffers from a mental disorder, went missing from Larkin Hospital on Friday, Dec. 1, around 9 a.m.

Draper, currently under the custody of the Department of Children and Families (DCF), reportedly walked away from Larkin Hospital at 7031 SW 62 Ave. Police said he fled on foot in an unknown direction and has not returned.

At the time of his disappearance, Draper was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair, and a long gray beard.

Anyone with information about Danny Draper’s whereabouts is urged to contact the South Miami Police Department.

