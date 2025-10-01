SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in South Miami are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went on a shopping spree with a stolen credit card.

The woman was captured on surveillance cameras spending nearly $7,000 in purchases at several stores across Miami-Dade and Broward.

“It does blow my mind, so I do think people do really need to pay more attention,” said Milaine Boyer.

Milaine Boyer was waiting for that credit card to arrive in the mail for her business, but it never did. Then she saw a growing list of purchases made on that account.

“We had seen all of these transactions not by us,” said Boyer. “They were just hitting stores that we have not shopped at.”

Detectives were able to track the subject in stores all over South Florida.

“The Walmart in Homestead, Pembroke Pines. The BJ’s in Hialeah Gardens, the Hialeah [in] Best Buy,” said South Miami Police officer Jackie Del Sol.

She was also seen at the True Religion inside the Dolphin Mall and buying some headphones at Best Buy.

“She had a conversation with the Best Buy clerk who made the purchase with her. She was having a full conversation with him as if they were best friends,” said Del Sol.

Now, South Miami detectives are hoping the public can help them identify who that woman is.

“She is wearing a mask, she’s wearing the same medical mask in all the videos and she’s also wearing the same clothing description, the same clothing on different days,” said Del Sol.

Boyer is holding out hope the woman will do the right thing and turn herself in to authorities.

“Having a hard time in your life brings you to a place where you do questionable things,” said Boyer. “I really hope that person comes forward and realizes she did wrong and I think that’s the first step of growing.”

Authorities believe the subject was driving a dark-colored Buick SUV.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

