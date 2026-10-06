SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police remain on the lookout for a 23-year-old suspect accused of stealing a cellphone.

According to South Miami Police, Valentina Garces Torres is accused of entering a CVS on 6460 S. Dixie Highway on Sept. 9 and using a fake ID card to obtain a person’s package that contained a $2,000 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8.

Police said the victim did not authorize Garces Torres to pick up the package on their behalf.

Officials believe the suspect may be responsible for other similar incidents.

On Tuesday, detectives released surveillance video and a still photo of Garces Torres inside the store.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the South Miami Police Department at 305-663-6301.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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