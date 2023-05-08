SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Miami Police Department issued a missing person’s flyer in hopes of finding 20-year-old Nick Alexander Diaz Ruiz.

According to the notice, he was last seen leaving a South Miami residence in a vehicle heading north on Southwest 63rd Court towards Southwest 56th Street, Sunday. Diaz Ruiz never arrived at his home located in Hialeah.

Officials said he stands at 5 feet, 6 inches, and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and green shorts.

He also has a happy face tattoo on his right bicep and a tattoo of the four elements on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on this man’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective V. Jackson at 305-663-6302 or by email at vjackson@southmaimipdfl.gov.

