MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a South Miami man who, police said, has been terrorizing his neighbor for months, and this isn’t his first run-in with the law.

South Miami Police said Dean Post was captured on surveillance video in his neighbor’s backyard, located along the 5900 block of Southwest 85th Street.

In some clips, the 62-year-old is seen holding a large gun, and in others, he is seen hiding behind a floating wall.

“We learned that since April of this year, he was going into the victim’s backyard,” said South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch.

Investigators said the suspect has even entered his neighbor’s home without permission.

According to the police report, said a woman came home on June 17 to find Post in her living room. She shouted, “What the [expletive] are you doing in my house?”

The report states the suspect gave her a two-word answer: “The rats!”

But investigators said that after reviewing all of the surveillance video, his story just doesn’t add up.

This is hardly Post’s first brush with authorities. He was already on probation for voyeurism after, police said, a woman who was visiting his home found a camera in the bathroom.

In the latest incident, Bosch said, Post appeared to be headed to his neighbor’s bedroom.

“When you look at the video, you’re going to see him with the floor of the shed, concealing himself and going by the victim’s bedroom,” he said.

After learning investigators were called, Post surrendered to South Miami Police on Wednesday.

In this case, he’s charged with violating his probation, burglary and theft for allegedly stealing the shed floor he used as his cover.

Thursday morning, he appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“We understand on video, over like 20 different times, that this gentleman has come into their house, that is on video,” said an attorney representing Post’s neighbor.

This attorney said she wants the suspect kept far away from the neighborhood.

“I believe that Mr. Post lives with one of their neighbors that’s like directly across the street. They’re very concerned for their safety. They do not want him to be out,” said the attorney.

Post is currently behind bars and set to see another judge on Friday.

Meanwhile, South Miami Police are asking neighbors to check their cameras to see if they caught any more activity like this.

“One of the things that we want to do is that, if there’s any other victim’s out there, that have experienced this from this individual and have any surveillance that we might be able to look at, we want to hear from them,” said Bosch.

If you believe you have been targeted by Post, or have any information that could help detectives in this case, call South Miami Police at 305-663-6301 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

