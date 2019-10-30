South Miami Hospital’s NICU hosts Halloween costume contest

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - South Miami Hospital brought some family fun for patients just in time for Halloween.

The hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit hosted their annual costume contest for their smallest patients, Wednesday.

Families chose costumes to suit their little ones’ big personalities. Some parents even dressed up with their children.

“It’s a great opportunity for the parents to really get involved,” said Bill Duquette, the hospital’s CEO. “They go all out and — just getting ready for the holiday, for Halloween and dressing up their kids. It’s also a good distraction, I think, for the parents.”

More than 1,000 premature or critically ill infants are treated each year in the NICU. Many of them are born weighing only a pound or two.

